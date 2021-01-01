We did it! After surviving so many hurdles amid the pandemic, we finally bid farewell to 2020. The past year was difficult for many of us for various reasons. One country after another, we finally ring in to another year and a new decade, only with the hope of coming days to be less chaotic. By now, your WhatsApp inbox must be full with Happy New Year 2021 messages and greetings and social media, with some hilarious jokes and ‘New Year, New Me,’ memes. But above all, it is the Happy New Year 2021 wishes on the internet that is screaming what we are desperately looking forward to—better days. ‘Dear 2021, please be nice,’ New Year 2021 wishes, messages and images on Twitter are all about anticipation, positivity, aspirations and fresh beginnings.

New Year 2021 was welcome with fireworks witnessed by millions around the world from home. The virtual celebrations went well for people, as the scare of the virus remains. Many countries have imposed strict restrictions for New Year 2021 so that people stay safe and we can limit the further spread of the deadly coronavirus. Some of you might still be dealing with a hangover, while others are just enjoying the first morning of the year and a new decade. People have been extremely active on social media in the past few days, revealing their excitement of hitting another year.

Happy New Year 2021 wishes, messages, New Year quotes and images have taken over Twitter. With positivity, strength, and new aspirations, all we hope that the coming days are better for everyone. Let us check out how Tweeple is celebrating the First Day of the Year.

O yes, its a new year. 2020 has finally gone yayyyyy So enjoy😍 A very happy new year 🎊 to all of you. I hope this year fills your life with lots of love and happiness Ameen ya Rab 🙏💞#iBella #Hello2021#HappyNewYear2021 #2021makeawish #GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/jUTy26t1Gt — ♤ (@Bellaasays2) January 1, 2021

Wish my all Friends a year filled with love, happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings galore in 2021. And Thanks to all my friends for the reason that made me smile in 2020.#HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/99yc95LONd — Chauhann Dinesh (@dinesh_chauhan) January 1, 2021

Let 2021 be a year of hope. We will take back what we all loved and enjoyed, but we’ll never forget what 2020 taught us. Appreciate what we’ve got and never forget what got us here. Blwyddyn Newydd dda. pic.twitter.com/SNa4z0ORrn — Lloyd Warburton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LloydCymru) January 1, 2021

Let 2021 be a year of kindness. Resolve to be an uplifting family member, friend, and coworker. Decide to see the good in the world. Accentuating the positive creates a ripple effect which will eventually find its way back to you and bless your life in unimaginable ways. — Hank Smith (@hankrsmith) December 31, 2020

Please let 2021 be better! Happy new year! pic.twitter.com/ZMO6gTDbPy — my keion folder 🍰🎸 (@keionfolder) December 31, 2020

Happy 😊 New Year, furriends! 🥰 May we all stay home, stay safe, stay kind. 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/FmWXrYfj6t — Tatum (@TatumTotThePug) January 1, 2021

#Dear2021 please don't be like 2020, the year brought a lot of challenges to us and I hope this time you will be good to us, and be able to reset and not to replay the past year that became a nightmare to everyone. — *✧adam☽ (@adam_sonyy) January 1, 2021

dear 2021, please don’t hurt me like 2020 did — +18 (@heryanimhain) December 31, 2020

Dear 2020! Your days were a difficult challenge, yet we made it through! 2021! Our better days are yet to come! Happy new year everyone 🎉🎈#Hello2021 pic.twitter.com/wEV7Um4UmE — Hassan Al Kontar (@Kontar81) January 1, 2021

Another year has begun and so a decade. No matter what and how, we all made through one of the most challenging years in recent times. As we look forward to positive days, let us all continue to take the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines so that everyone stays safe. We wish you and your family, a very Happy New Year 2021!

