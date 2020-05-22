UK Boy Raises £19K to Buy Incubator Used to Isolate Babies from COVID-19 for a Hospital; Netizens in Praises

Incubator (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Representational Purposes Only

A beautiful and selfless gesture from a six-year-old is grabbing headlines after little Dhillon Manku raised more than £19,000 to buy an incubator for the hospital that can help to isolate babies from COVID-19. It was a way to say thank you because it kept him alive when he was born. Dhillon Manku was a prematurely born baby who birthed 2 months early weighing 3lb 9oz. Now as he turns six, he learnt about the "glass box" that kept him alive. He learnt about the month he spent at Kingston Hospital, London as he was curious about incubators.

In fact, after his sister was born, and asked his mother why she didn’t have to stay in a "glass box" as he did after which he learnt about premature birthing and wanted to raise money for Kingston Hospital. He raised £5,000 with a sponsored swim and another £4,500 with a bounceathon. Now he has raised £19,000 and Kingston Hospital is beyond grateful. They bought the incubator in March and are using it to isolate any infants suspected to have COVID-19.

A spokesman for the hospital said to Daily Star: "Over three months ago, being a Liverpool fan, when we asked what Dhillon would like on the plaque to go on the incubator, he said, ‘You’ll never walk alone’. Little did he know how topical that song would be during this period. His efforts will help save the lives of many premature infants, we are all very proud of him."

Closer to home, in Chembur, Mumbai, India a newborn, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, finally tested negative for the deadly virus the second time. The mother, who was also infected by the virus, also tested negative, making way home for the mother-child duo from the Kasturba Hospital in the metropolis. The infant has become the youngest in the city to have recovered from coronavirus.

A World Health Organisation report found that reports from Europe and North America have described clusters of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care units. This is because of a multisystem inflammatory condition similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome that may have links to COVID-19.