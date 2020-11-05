Paula White, American preacher and spiritual adviser of US President Donald Trump has been leading a live prayer service to secure Trump's re-election. She can be heard battling "demonic confederacies" that are trying to steal the election from Trump. During the prayer, she repeatedly says, "I hear a sound of victory. I hear the sound of abundance of rain. The Lord says it's done." Trump often invites faith leaders and pastors to the White House who together prays for him. Pictures of him with evangelical leaders praying in the Oval Office has gone viral in the past. Meanwhile, the video of Paula White praying for Trump's electoral victory has been widely shared on social media platforms. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Alleges 'Major Fraud', Says 'We Did Win This Election, Will Go to Supreme Court to Stop Counting'.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to be inching towards victory in the US presidential election with 264 projected electoral college votes. The former Vice-Presidents needs just six more to win the race to the White House. Reportedly, Biden is predicted to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump is leading in the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently with 214 electoral votes. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Stakes Claim to White House, Says ‘I Will Govern as an American President’.

Paula White Praying For Trump's Victory in US Presidential Elections:

Spiritual Adviser of US President Donald Trump, Paula White who is also a televangelist was appointed as the chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump's administration. In November 2019, Trump appointed her special advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Office of Public Liaison. Her religious belief surrounding material prosperity has always been a topic of controversy. She was listed number three on the "50 Most Powerful 2017: Philanthropy & Community Voices" list in the Orlando Magazine July 2017 issue.

