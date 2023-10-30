California, October 30: A freak accident occurred at Kaiser Permanente’s Redwood City Medical Center in US state of California after a nurse got trapped between an MRI machine and hospital bed and suffered "crushing injuries". Documents showed nurse Ainah Cervantes had a severe laceration as two screws sank into her skin which later had to be removed by surgery. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health conducted a thorough probe and found mismanagement galore at the medical centre. The investigation revealed that Kaiser Redwood City "failed to provide radiologic services in a safe manner".

Cervantes was attending a patient when the freak accident took place. The patient fell from the bed and remained unharmed but Cervantes got caught between the MRI machine and the bed. She told the investigators that she was constantly getting pushed by the bed due to the powerful magnetic field of the MRI machine. "Basically, I was running backwards, If I didn’t run, the bed would smash me underneath", the nurse said in her report. Naked Woman Bathing in Public in US: Women Seen Cleaning Herself Up With Water From Fire Hydrant on Sidewalk in San Francisco, Video of Public Nudity Surfaces.

As per reports, Kaiser’s MRI safety policies were breached during the incident and no staff from the MRI department was present when the incident occurred. No one including the patient, was screened. The door to the magnetic room was left ajar, and the safety alarm system never sounded, said the regulators. Superfog Causes Multiple Accidents in US; Seven Killed, 25 Injured After 158-Vehicle Pileup in Louisiana Due to Poor Visibility (Watch Video).

According to Mirror, a fine of USD 18,000 has been imposed on Kaiser Permanente due to the reported errors and an incident of workplace injury. Though Kaiser Permanente San Mateo vice president claimed that their team responded promptly and the injured nurse got "the medical attention she needed", the California Department of Public Health revealed several missteps led to the freak accident.

Nurse Gets Trapped Between MRI Machine And Bed:

Though the incident happened in February, the investigation wasn't concluded until several months later. According to records from the incident investigation, certain employees did not receive the necessary safety training, and the facility also neglected to conduct annual testing of the door alarm, as recommended. As per the media outlet, this was not the first incident at the Redwood City hospital.

