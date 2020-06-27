The coronavirus cases in the country are on a steady rise. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at over 1.5 lakh with over 72,000 in Mumbai itself. The rising numbers, however, has done little to deter people from stepping out of their homes. A video has been doing the rounds on Twitter which shows a long queue outside the Zara shop in Mumbai's Fort area. Despite people standing in a queue, there is no social distancing among them. The video has been shared on Twitter and is going viral. Netizens have mocked those who are willing to risk their lives so much to shop from the store. Social Distancing Fail? Photo of COVIDIOTS 'Keeping Their Bags in Line And Chatting Together' Goes Viral.

After the Unlock 1.0 was initiated at the start of the month a lot of places, including shops and offices have been opened across the country. But social distancing guidelines have to be followed. While malls, restaurants and religious places still remain closed for the public in Mahrashtra, standalone shops can remain open. As Zara in Fort has opened, people were seen rushing to the store to shop, even if it means standing in long queues. A video clip is going viral on Twitter, which shows although people are wearing masks, they are standing close to one another. It is not clear when exactly the video has been shot but it definitely looks recent following the Unlock 1.0.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Netizens were clearly not impressed with so many people gathering to shop from the luxe store. Check some of the reactions:

Why Not Shop Online?

Why not just shop online? — 🎩 The Mad Hatter 🎩 (@SassBee) June 27, 2020

Suicidal

Point to be Noted

Who are these people and where are they planning to go wearing their new outfits!???🥺 — Rutuja (@kathacollagist) June 27, 2020

Oops

There's no cure for stupidity https://t.co/CbIfXkeK5O — Jashan (@Jashan_lfc) June 27, 2020

Contracting Virus For Free

Not much a sale, if you're spending money to contract the virus that you can actually get for free. https://t.co/PfEQyflCaO — Yashaswini N (@downstart) June 27, 2020

If Coronavirus Was to Sing

Meanwhile Corona Virus Singing Zara Zara Mehekta hai Behekta hai Aaj toh Mera Tan Badan😂😂 https://t.co/zwDfm4qbXj — Dr. Ashutosh Agarwal (@drashutoshbly) June 27, 2020

It is really a scary situation to see people breaking the rules so casually just so they could shop in a sale. It is important to understand the seriousness of the situation, despite the relaxations. Also, one can always shop online rather than risking their lives and others by crowding like this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).