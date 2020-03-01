Video of Momma Bear Crossing a Road With Her 'Fluffy' Little Cubs Is Going Viral & It is Just Too Cute To Handle!

Cute bear cub videos (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Animals are the cutest. And especially the little ones just make your day. There have been so many instances when little animals have taken over the roads and given us the most beautiful viral videos. Well, here's another one to join the lot. And this time this video captures little bear cubs that are so adorable that your weekend will be made! A short clip of a mamma bear with a trail of its cubs crossing the road has surfaced online and needless to say, netizens are going gaga over it. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service tweeted out a 38-second video of sheer joy and within an hour it went viral for all the right reasons. It has already received over 29k views and there is no surprise there. The video is so cute that it can win anybody's heart.

The video was shot by tourists from their car in a forest and shows the bear and its tiny cubs crossing a narrow street from one side of the jungle to the other. "The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother," an excerpt from Kaswan's post reads. Watch video:

The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother. Sent by a friend, location unknown. pic.twitter.com/YD5MiC2Jxv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

Netizens are completely smitten by this video and have filled the post with a lot of sweet comments. "How lucky to have sighted this! I have seen a bear only once, in Chitwan. And I ll remember that sighting forever", someone wrote. Another commenter wrote, "I love that the video taker was respectful of the animals and gave them their space!" This is not the first time Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service has shared such cute videos. Just a few weeks ago he shared a video of an elephant with better traffic sense than humans. The jumbo, from Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand, could be seen standing on an elevated region by the road waiting for the vehicles to pass.