A TikTok video shows an older man allegedly groping a U.S teen aboard a Spirit Airlines flight and has appalled netizens across the world. In the video which quickly gained more than 2.6 million views, the woman alleged that nobody intervened to help her. The video's caption, which was posted to TikTok, read, "The man was like 50-the 60s and I was so uncomfy @spiritairlines #fyp#foryou #harassmentawareness." The video posted on Wednesday night by the teen who goes by the handle @mobilesushibar, added, "And when I confronted him and showed the video to everyone around me and the flight attendants I was told to sit down and stay quiet ."

The incident, which occurred shortly after take-off on an early morning (6 am) flight to California, has shocked netizens across the world. The ensuing reactions and the supportive comments prompted the teen to further elaborate on the incident in a series of videos posted on TikTok. The woman said that she was reading her book when she felt a slight touch on her breast, she describes as 'Someone caressing her." Just to be sure she moved aside were only to discover the man’s hand reaching her between the seat gap, as he tried to touch her again. “I wonder what this feeling could be, it was really subtle, and I reached my hand over and touched his fingertips,” she added.

The teen alleged that she was groped for an hour and had to sit there filing the "vile act' since no one from the airlines intervened to help her out. She stated that she was travelling with her family but was not seated with them.

“F*** you spirit airlines,” she captioned the video. “I realized that the man behind me is touching me, so I move my arm out of the way. I thought it would stop there because he knows that I know that he was touching me because our fingertips literally touched,” She elaborated further on the incident.

