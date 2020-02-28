Viral Video of NY Post Journalist Making Faces at Indian Reporter at Trump Press Con Infuriates Twitter
NY Post journo mocks and makes faces at Indian reporter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Another day, another viral video that Twitter is angry with. A video of NY Post Journalist poking fun at an Indian journalist at a press con by Donald Trump is making Twitter angry. On Feb 26, the US President Donald Trump addressed the media at a presser on coronavirus at the White House, Washington DC. However, when an Indian journalist was asking President Donald Trump a question, New York Post journalist thought it was okay to make fun of an Indian reporter by making faces at him.

A video that is now viral, caught her mocking the Indian journalist and it has left netizens furious. The Indian journalist was asking a question about India-US relationships post Trump’s visit to the country, but somehow the NYP journo sitting behind found it funny and was making faces at him. A Twitter user with handle name @damonimani shared the video with a caption that read: "Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist." Ever since the video has gone viral, netizens have come up with different reactions. Check out the video first:

Check Out Some of The Reactions:

There Has Been No Apology of Any Kind

Netizens are calling her racist and demanding an apology from her for her gestures. However, no apology or even acknowledgement has come from the journalist.