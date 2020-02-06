Waitangi Day 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Celebrates New Zealand's National Day Portraying Their Bird Fauna

Waitangi Day Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The national day of New Zealand is celebrated as Waitangi Day commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document on February 6, 1840. Google has dedicated a doodle in the memory of the important day. The Google doodle showcases the country's collection of bird fauna; it features the nation's endemic birds: the iconic flightless Kiwi in the centre, with the Tūī and the Kererū on either side. It is a public holiday in the country which is marked by special events, family gatherings and citizenship ceremonies.

The islands of New Zealand have 168 different native birds of which half are not found anywhere else in the world. Tūī which is known among the Māori people for their imitation skills using its two voice boxes. While the Kererū has a unique flying noise in New Zealand’s bush and Kiwi is the world’s only bird with nostrils at the end of their long bill. While, New Zealand’s avian community that lives isolated on the South Pacific island has developed unique characteristics over the years.

The Treaty of Waitangi was signed by representatives acting on behalf of the British Crown. The signing had the effect of securing British sovereignty over the islands of New Zealand, officially proclaimed on May 21, 1840. Waitangi Day became a nationwide public holiday on its observance in 1974. In the morning of Waitangi Day, the Royal New Zealand Navy raises the New Zealand Flag, Union Flag and White Ensign on the flagstaff in the treaty grounds. A church service, dances, songs and cultural displays are held. The day ends with the flags being lowered by the Navy in a traditional ceremony. Happy Waitangi Day, New Zealand!