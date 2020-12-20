Throughout the year, there have been vocal and highly visible protests in many countries. Thailand’s Pro-Democracy protests against the government of Prayuth Chan-o-cha is one among them. The growing pro-democracy movement has been calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister Chan-o-cha, and the King to have reduced powers under a new constitution. Over the past months, pro-democracy supporters have been trying to push for celebrities to publicly come out in support of the ongoing movement. Not receiving enough support, the Thai netizens have been calling for banning the Thai artists in South Korea, including famous girl gang, Blackpink’s member Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa. Seeing the online trolls that the K-Pop singer has been receiving, Blinks came out in support with the viral hashtag, ‘We Stand by You Lisa.’

For decades Thailand has been shaken by street protests, instability and coups, the last one in 2014. But the growing movement is drawing strength from new participants, many of who are school and college students, where K-Pop fandoms thrive. The country reportedly has one of the highest rates on Twitter use in Asia. The K-Pop members have quite been vocal about social causes and political movements. The seven-member boy band BTS, in June, donated one million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement.

K-Pop idols are now attracting attention for not speaking up about Thailand. Thai K-Pop member Lisa has been under feud for the past months, after fans in the country urged the Blackpink member to speak up. The comment became a heated discussion on Twitter. Now fans rushed to Lisa’s defence on Twitter, stating, ‘We Stand By You Lisa.’

Check Tweets:

Blinks Come Out in Support

WE STAND BY YOU LISA 🎀 🐤🐤🐤🐤 🐤🎱🐤🐤🐤 🔺🐤🐤🐤🐤🐤 🐤🐤🐤🐤 🐤🐤 🐤 🐤🐤💫🐤🐤🐤 🐤🐤🐤💫🐤 🐤🐤🐤🐤 📍📍 🔺🔺 pic.twitter.com/TYxLr0BPLF — .・。.BB・゜✭・ (@namnanaaa) December 20, 2020

People Share Pics of the K-Pop Singer

'We Stand by You Lisa,' Trend on Twitter

Let your smile change the world, but don't let the world change your smile LISA. WE STAND BY YOU LISA#LISA #LALISA #리사 @BLACKPINK 블랙핑크 리사 pic.twitter.com/q89zQiEy8l — TEAM LISA PH (@TeamLisaPH) December 20, 2020

Blinks Support Lisa

Lisa we will always be there for you and no matter what it is. There are a lot of people who love you and support you since the beginning so please never forget that! WE STAND BY YOU LISA (always💛) @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/RcPyp3v0vG — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) December 20, 2020

More Tweets Supporting Lisa

Don't worry, stay strong and happy. Don't let negativity ruin your smile. Never let anyone overpower your life. You're happiness is a priority. We'll always here to help you get through every obstacles. WE STAND BY YOU LISA pic.twitter.com/oqM8YTmUoE — ⁿʸˣ⋆ (@RGM97_) December 20, 2020

People Shower Their Support

No matter what you do, haters keep hating. Please always be yourself , you keep doing you. People love you because of who you are. Others opinion doesn't matter. We will always love you, support you no matter what. I love you #LISA @BLACKPINK WE STAND BY YOU LISA pic.twitter.com/53SXGxwjde — 🥂 (@justmerandom_) December 20, 2020

Lisa is one of the most famous international celebrity from Thailand, and her lack of participation in the country’s current struggle has upset many fans. However, a significant section of Blinks came out in support of her. Meanwhile, the K-Pop singer has not yet reacted to the ongoing debate.

