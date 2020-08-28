K-pop queens the BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have released a new song and Twitter can't keep calm! Known as "Ice Cream" this peppy number has quite a flirtatious vibe going on and fans are in praises. It is said that Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét co-wrote the track and "Ice Cream" becomes the second single from BLACKPINK’s debut full-length, which is out October 2. Fans are thrilled seeing Selena Gomez's pink avatar. Ice Cream MV is said to have crossed 10 million views on YouTube in under three hours. This means BLACKPINK has set a new YouTube record for the fastest 10 million views for a music video by a Korean girl group.

It is not just the beats but also the lyrics of the song are amazing. Primarily in English, there is some Korean included as well painting a picture of a woman who knows her worth. For example the lyrics: "I know that my heart can be so cold / But I'm sweet for you, can put me on a cone," "He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him," and "I can't see nobody else for me, no").

Watch BLACKPINK - Ice Cream with Selena Gomez:

Check Out Some Of The Reactions On Twitter:

Selena Looks Gorgeous

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW GORGEOUS SELENA LOOKS ON THE MUSIC VIDEO?? #IceCream pic.twitter.com/ydAGUxcJD4 — there it is, ius ☻ (problematic era) (@afterswift13) August 28, 2020

Just Wow

“#IceCream” has surpassed “Look At Her Now” and is now @selenagomez's most viewed music video in the first 24 hours, with only 4 hours of release. pic.twitter.com/4A55abO5pV — Selena Gomez Charts🍦 (@SGChartUpdate) August 28, 2020

Proud Blink!

Breaking Records

“Ice Cream” (18.6M) has now surpassed “Look At Her Now” (18.5M). — It's the BIGGEST debut of Selena Career on YouTube in just 4 hours! pic.twitter.com/gDnlQ69E6q — Selena Gomez Charts (@selgomezdata) August 28, 2020

Selena Gomez released her third album Rare in January, which she followed a few weeks later with the new single “Feel Me.” The pop-star also previously shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over. However, more details about the song and the official title are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the 'Back to You' singer is gearing up for the official launch of her debut cosmetics brand "Rare Beauty" in September.

