Tens of thousands of youth, mostly students, have been on the streets in Thailand as a part of anti-government protests. They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha as well as reformations in the monarchy set-up of the country. The protests started last year when the courts banned opposition for being critical of the government led by PM Prayuth. The Thai youth has been protesting since then against the oppressive measures of the government. The movement was halted for some time earlier this year because of COVID-19 restrictions but was resumed around mid-July.

The Thai Prime Minister is a former army chief, who following a successful military coup in 2014, was appointed as the premier of the country in a much criticised election. Prayuth has been expanding his power ever since he took to office and has been widely known for clamping down on his critics. Thai Protest Rally Plans Complicated by King's Itinerary.

The protesters are also demanding some changes to be made in power-structure of the monarchy. In 2017, an year after ascending the throne, King Maha Vajiralongkorn made certain changes in the constitution which the protesters believe have reduced the essence of constitutional monarchy and thrown Thailand back in the clutches of hardcore monarchy.

They have challenged the king's decision to declare Crown wealth as his personal property, which was till now being used for the benefit of the citizens, making him by far the wealthiest person in Thailand. Thailand Declares State of Emergency in Bangkok Over Anti-Government Protests.

The king's decision to personally take over the military command did not go well with the citizens. They are also upset with King spending most of the time in other countries.

The Ban

The government in Thailand, on October 15, issued an emergency decree to ban the gathering of more than five people and have taken main protest leaders under arrest. This came after a group of protesters jeered and made the 'three-finger salute' at a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida. The army has been deployed at various check-points to avoid gatherings and have restricted posting and circulation of content carrying anti-government sentiments.

