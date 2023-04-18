Mumbai, April 18: A guy who claims to have "saw heaven" after passing away has described what the afterlife is like, claiming that he was escorted by the ‘angles’ to an unexpected location. Spiritual advisor, 57-year-old David Hanzel, used to be curious about what happens after death. Are the giant pearly gates visible to us, or are they more of a void?

David now asserts that he is one of the select few who can provide insight into the afterlife. He claims that while receiving treatment for a lung infection in the hospital, he ‘flatlined’ and experienced a rare glimpse of the other side. Bizarre Interview! Woman Claims She Spent 5 Years in Heaven While She Was Clinically Dead for 15 Minutes; Watch Viral Video.

David, a resident of North Carolina, claimed that he arrived right away at his preferred location, a pub. The pub was a vibrantly coloured place he had never been before, not his neighbourhood ale house.

After a fatal case of sepsis and a lung infection tore through his body in September 2015, the self-proclaimed ‘ghost whisperer’ narrowly made it. Surgery was reportedly necessary for David when he was admitted. I had sepsis, which was raging rampant through my body, and my lungs were 70% infected, the latter told.

If reports are to be believed, the 50-year-old had virtually flatlined on his ‘deathbed’ and went into a coma that lasted for two months. Hanzel claims, "I didn't even know I was dead, I had no conception."

I only remember closing my eyes because I was feeling unwell. I was in this night sky when I opened my eyes again. The night sky was the most exquisite, plush, silky one. Zero clouds. Not a star. Not at all. Furthermore, it had no beginning or end, David remarked.

The psychic said that he wasn't by himself in the ethereal world and that two other 'beings' served as his guides. Then, he said, one entity appeared on his left and another on his right. They simply felt at ease, as though I knew them. They demonstrated to me the most exquisite golden-white light. Angels and other creatures were ascending into it, and it was incredibly beautiful, he added.

Whatever your beliefs are or whoever you're comfortable with, this is what you're going to see first when you die, the ghost whisperer stated. "They treated me nearly like a bar. On the side, it featured these stunning colourful bottles. No booze at all”, he said. Dead People Know When They Are Dead, Say Scientists; Human Brain Stays Alive For A While After Death.

He added, "They sent me up a tall, white structure. The most gorgeous marble veins you had ever seen were on the stone. You didn't feel as though the ground was under your foot as you stepped. Just as there is no gravity. You feel a little bit like you're walking while floating.”

Two months later, "healed" of all ills, David emerged from his slumber and experienced a revelation. I completely forgave everyone who has ever hurt me, he said, adding that ‘to understand all those things and everything about religion, I believe it literally took dying’.

