A woman who claims to have spent five years in heaven is now sharing her near-death experience. She was pronounced clinically dead for 15 minutes on May 6, 2001, while paramedics were treating her. She claims that she experienced herself actually dying, and when she woke up 15 minutes later, even though the concept of time didn’t seem to exist, she felt like she had been there for five years. Dr Linda Kramer’s bizarre interview has now gone viral on YouTube where she claims that she saw a mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest and that she was able to assume any form she wanted while she was in heaven and could visit anywhere just by thinking about it. You can watch this viral video here. British Singer Who Married ‘Ghost Lover’ on Halloween Is Now Consulting a Psychic To Help Save Their Relationship; View Pic and Spooky Video.

Watch Video of Woman Who Claims She Spent 5 Years in Heaven

