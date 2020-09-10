Imagine having such humongous boobs that it breaks your spine and leaves you wheelchair-bound? Well, it is a reality of a young woman who claims her huge 42I breasts have broken her spine leaving her wheelchair-bound. Named, Debbie Horton, revealed that despite several operations she has to help her move, things don't seem great. She is looking for a breast reduction surgery that she thinks is her only hope. She works as the sales advisor, of Nuneaton, Warks. She said to the Mirror: "The weight of my boobs is constantly pulling down and it causes so much pain. I live with pain every day. I really believe that having the breast reduction surgery would completely change my life - it would reduce the pain as I won’t have the weight pulling me down. I think they must weigh a couple of stone each."

She further said, "I can learn to get my spine back into the position it should be in - my boobs could have caused this whole problem. I’ve spoken to my doctor about getting it on the NHS but it’s such a strict criteria."

Debbie has been quite a fitness concerned person. She has completed a triathlon and is a fitness fanatic. However, in the past four years, she has been in pain. From spinal degenerative disc disease & fibromyalgia to prolapsed discs spondylitis and kyphosis, she has been bearing a lot of pain. "I've always had big boobs", Debbie said to Mirror. "They found out that my spine was curved which could have been something I was born with - they're not sure. I had to take two months off work and everything went downhill from there. The pain was horrendous and now I live with it every day - it really makes you realise how much you need your back." Currently, she is waiting for the breast reduction surgery.

Recently, Martina Big was going viral on social media. She is extremely famous on Instagram for her humongous breasts, curvy figure and skin colour change via melanin treatment. She has decided to donate her bras to make coronavirus masks. The model boasts of giant 32T boobs and has planned to donate her old bras during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her lingerie is so huge that it will be able to make quite a number of face masks for people in need. Moreover, Ada Ebere on the other hand, popularly known as Ada La Pinky on social media recently spoke about the accusations Of having fake big boobs. People couldn't believe that her breasts to which she replied that “They Are 100% Natural…”. She made sure to keep her stand and explained how most people think that her breasts are not real and she must have undergone breast enhancement surgeries but the truth is that her breasts are natural.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).