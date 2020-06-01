World Milk Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: Netizens Share Messages and GIFs to Celebrate the Nutrient-Rich Liquid Food

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Milk Day 2020 is a significant day in the dairy sector. Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the day is celebrated to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. To mark this day, netizens have taken to Twitter to share their love for milk, with also sending World Milk Day 2020 greetings across the social media. World Milk Day 2020 celebration is different this year, as no gatherings are planned to discuss the importance of dairy in the diet. This is why, people have taken to the social media platform to share their thoughts and messages and mark the day. Check out the World Milk Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages and GIFs that netizens are sharing today.

World Milk Day was first designated by the FAO in 2001. The reason, June 1 was selected as the date as many countries were already celebrating milk day during that time of the year. World Milk Day provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk and raise awareness of dairy’s part in healthy diets, responsible food production, and also supporting livelihoods and communities. As we celebrate World Milk Day 2020 today, let us see how netizens are observing the day virtually with Milk Day wishes and images. World Milk Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History, Importance and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Nutrient-Rich Liquid Food.

Amul India Celebrates World Milk Day

Happy World Milk Day!

World Milk Day - 1st June 🥛🍼 Theme 2020: "20th Anniversary of World Milk Day"#WorldMilkDay pic.twitter.com/OSsRVvLnvQ — Navneet kr yadav (@navneetroyal2) June 1, 2020

Pooches Enjoying Milk

Dexter and I have always been fans of #WorldMilkDay pic.twitter.com/OWOViDtCaN — GOOD BOY CHARLIE (@DairyDogNZ) May 31, 2020

To the Dairy Lovers!

Happy #WorldMilkDay to the millions of people related to the industry. To the billions of dairy consumers, enjoying it every day from their birth and growing stronger, healthier, happier from all the goodnesses. Farmers, wherever you are, thank you and be proud. pic.twitter.com/PIUHdsuHqp — ‎Tauz' (@Cyro64) May 31, 2020

Stay Healthy!

It’s time to show gratitude to all the farmers, cattles who have helped us to have a healthy start of the day with a glass of MILK 👍🏻 Stay Healthy #WorldMilkDay #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/kRUjpKgXeJ — Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) June 1, 2020

Love for Milk

Milk is considered as nutrient-rich liquid food. It is the primary source of nutrition for infant mammals, including humans, before they are able to digest other types of food. To enhance the significance of adding milk in everyday diet, World Milk Day is celebrated across the globe.