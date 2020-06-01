World Milk Day 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Famous Sayings That Highlight the Importance of Milk in Your Diet

World Milk day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

June 1 is the day to celebrate the nutrient-rich liquid food—milk. Proclaimed as an international day by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, World Milk Day recognises the importance of milk as a global food. Each year since 2001, World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1. As we celebrate World Milk Day 2020 today, here we bring you some interesting quotes that appreciate the diary sector and how it has been an everyday necessity to help us, keep our health balance. World Milk Day 2020 quotes and images are perfect for sharing with your friends and family and celebrate the UN Day, virtually. You can download these quotes and famous sayings on milk and celebrate the day along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook messages to mark World Milk Day 2020. Which Type Of Milk Is The Healthiest? The Health Benefits and The Calorie Counts Explained!

World Milk Day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector. Every year, events and gatherings are organised to offer the opportunity to focus attention on milk and raise awareness of dairy’s part in healthy diets, responsible food production and supporting livelihoods and communities. These World Milk Day 2020 quotes and images are perfect for celebrating the day and promoting the importance of having milk on a regular diet.

Quote Reads: I Love Milk So Much! I Make a Point of Drinking a Glass of Milk Every Day. So Now Anyone Who Did Those Milk Ads With the Milk Mustaches, They’re My Heroes. - Natalie Portman

Quote Reads: Whether Lowfat or Fat Free, Milk Is a Breakfast Powerhouse, Packed With Nine Essential Nutrients, Including Eight Grams of High-Quality Protein to Help Start Your Day Off Right.

Quote Reads: All You Need Is Love and a Cup of Milk!

Quote Reads: Why Drink Unhealthy, When You Have Milk

Quote Reads: Cheese Is Milk’s Leap Towards Immortality. – Clifton Fadiman

Quote Reads: Consume in Any Form, Good Health in Every Aspect

