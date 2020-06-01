World Milk Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History, Importance and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Nutrient-Rich Liquid Food

World Milk Day 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Milk Day is the day that is dedicated to understanding and celebrating the importance of milk in our daily meals. World Milk Day also helps us applaud the efforts that dairy farmers put into the collections and supply of milk. This celebration is crucial for the people in this industry, activists in the agricultural secretary and the millions of dairy farmers across the world. World Milk Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 1, and the commemoration is said to be of utmost importance to bring to the issues of people in this industry to the forefront. World Milk Day 2020: List of 10 Fun Facts About This Nutrient-Rich Liquid Food.

When Is World Milk Day Celebrated?

As mentioned earlier, World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1 every year. This commemoration started in 2001 and was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

What is World Milk Day 2020 Theme?

World Milk Day 2020 completes 20th year and they have dedicated the day to commemorate the big achievement. They are running a theme for this year and it is ’ the 20th Anniversary of World Milk Day.’ World Milk Day 2020: These 11 Health Benefits of Milk That Prove It Must be a Part of Your Daily Diet.

Why Is World Milk Day Observed?

Milk is one of the most important global foods that is a key contributor to having a healthy life. However, more and more people have been struggling to make the right dietary choices. The struggles and issues that dairy farmers across the world face is also an important point of discussion that needs our attention. This commemoration opens the podium for all these activities.

How Is World Milk Day Celebrated?

World Milk Day celebrations are multifold. In addition to campaigns and events that promote milk as a staple part of our daily meal, there are various events, discussions and campaigns to improve the environment for dairy farmers across the world. Whether it is pricing issues that some countries battle, the tax levied or other problems that dairy farmers want to bring to the forefront. World Milk Day offers the podium for these discussions as well, helping them take a step in the right direction.

While offline events and discussions are bound to be minimal, World Milk Day 2020 celebrations are bound to open all these forefronts in the online world.