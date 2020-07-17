July 16 was celebrated as World Snake Day, a day observed to raise awareness about these slithering reptiles, which pose a great risk from humans for various reasons. Snakes are feared and a lot of misconceptions attached to them which freak out many people. Yesterday, #WorldSnakeDay was trending on Twitter and many people shared interesting photos, facts and pictures of these creatures. But a particular celebration by snake rescuers in Jamshedpur is now going viral. The team was seen cutting a cake and feeding it to the serpents! After a video of the same was shared online, netizens were enraged as it was a case of cruel behaviour. We tell you why this kind of celebration was wrong. World Snake Day 2020: Did You Know Some Snakes Can Fly? Here Are Interesting Facts About The Carnivorous Reptiles.

The video shows a team of snake rescuers in Jamshedpur gathered together. A woman cut a cake and then fed it to some snakes that were caught by the team. The other catchers brought snakes to her hand as she fed them with the cake piece! The woman says the cake is specially made for the snake and they respected it and ate the cake too. What? Yes, if you know snakes are only carnivorous creatures and feeding them human food is dangerous. After the video of this bizarre celebration was shared on Twitter, netizens were angered. Some taunted that the snakes needed to be rescued from these rescuers!

To celebrate #WorldSnakeDay2020 they cut a cake and even fed some to the snake and were so happy abt it. If these r snake rescuers thn they are more dangerous for snakes. This Video wch is viral seems to b frm Jharkhand@Saket_Badola @rameshpandeyifs @Kedarsbhide @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/r5sVmZL8VN — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 17, 2020

This is total madness. — Ankita Saxena (@Ankita_2501) July 17, 2020

I feel bad for those poor snakes ☹️ — Rana Ayyub_shero (@Siri_resist) July 17, 2020

I just hope that we find these "Rescuers" and rescue those snakes. — Yash Dabholkar (@yashdabholkar) July 17, 2020

Unbelievable #cruelty meted out on poor mute reptile who must b in terrible pain.these ignorant people must be fed things they don’t eat to realise the snakes suffering.#snakes are farmers best friends and for gods sake leave them alone #jaihind #WorldSnakeDay #WorldSnakeDay2020 https://t.co/WZI9nNsuAN — Sujay kantawala (@sujay_kantawala) July 17, 2020

How Idiotic It Is? I thought Snake Rescuers Would Be Knowledgeable & They Should Spread Awareness But Looking At Them They Seem To Be Just Danger For Snakes. @ParveenKaswan @prernabindra @BittuSahgal @SudhaRamenIFS @susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs @VaibhavSinghIFS https://t.co/L0xcI3sMZf — Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) July 17, 2020

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey also commented on why it is thus important to have knowledge about conservation and be educated about what is right and wrong.

Snakes are carnivorous. That means that they eat other animals. Snakes tend to eat rats, birds and their eggs, mice, chipmunks, frogs, gophers, and other small rodents. Some species will even consume insects or earthworms. Preys differ from one species to another. They swallow on their food and cannot chew, so feeding them anything else can prove dangerous. It is even said that milk should not be ideally given to snakes, a practice seen during Nag Panchami in India.

