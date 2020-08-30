A Texel sheep was sold for a record 350,000 guineas ($490,000) at an auction in Scotland on Thursday. Named Double Diamond the sheep were auctioned at Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark, according to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society. The bidding started at 10000 guineas (about $13,000) but it was sold at an unbelievable price. It also resulted in a bidding war until an agreement that it will be shared between three farms. Himachal Pradesh Govt Rearing Endangered Species of Chamurthi Horses Also Known As ‘Ship of the Cold Desert’.

The sheep breed that originates from the island of Texel in the Netherlands is popular among British farmers because of their high-quality meat. Double Diamond, which was sold by Charlie Boden from Cheshire, is an embryo-bred lamb. One of the buyers, Jeff Aiken, flock manager at Procters Farm, told Sky News that a lot of breeders wanted to buy Double Diamond as he was a "special animal". Traditionally livestock used to be sold in guineas at auction in the United Kingdom, and one guinea is equal to about $1.40 American dollars.

Meet Sheep Double Diamond!

Sportsman Double Diamond Sold yesterday for 350,000gns (A Guinea is £1.05p) The most expensive sheep ever sold - and a very fine gentlemen indeed of his kind pic.twitter.com/RbbeInF6vO — James Rebanks (@herdyshepherd1) August 28, 2020

Watch The Video Below:

Take a look at the world's most expensive sheep pic.twitter.com/JKWc1a6Dzw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2020

Jeff was quoted as saying, "I knew he was going to be a lot of money but I wasn't expecting him to make that much," "He's just an outstanding animal. He's a massive lamb with great confirmation and character, some of which is what breeding is all about. But with the pedigree, you start looking at the smaller details of the lamb - you look at his head, the hair color, the color around his eyes, legs, he was just perfect in every way." The previous time, a sheep was sold for the record-breaking price was at 230,000 pounds -- over $307,000 in US money, it was a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009.

