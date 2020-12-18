2020 has been a year that many wish to erase from their memory. While for some it has been a time of spending quality time with their family at their homes, for others it has not been a memorable one. With multiple catastrophic events happening one after another, 2020 has been earned all wrath from people. However, the year taught humans a few things, which if they implement can benefit the planet. Sustainable living by opting eco-friendly methods has been one of the important things. And even if many didn't believe in the practice, with COVID-19 pandemic, people were forced to live a life that let nature heal and grow. How to Reduce Plastic Pollution? 6 Simple Lifestyle Changes You Can Adopt For a Greener Planet!

So as the year comes to an end, we bring to you 7 ways in which humans had to opt for a sustainable living during the pandemic. The pandemic taught people how celebrations can be held on a low scale and still live happily. Here are some important things that 2020 taught us. Spare a Thought for The Planet by Making These Lifestyle Changes in Your Daily Routine!

1. Low-Cost Weddings

Weddings (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Weddings had been an extravagant affair among different classes of society. People put their heart and soul into a few days often becoming broke after that. In other cases, there is an unnecessary flow of money into the events with functions going up for many days. However, COVID-19 taught people weddings can still be held with lesser number of people. As you reduce the guest list, you are directly bringing down carbon footprints. It produces less waste, and brings down the unnecessary usage of resources.

2. Events Turned Online

Online Celebrations (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Humans had no choice but to turn online for various celebrations and festivities. From birthdays, bridal shower to baby shower and in some cases engagements and weddings, the otherwise big events were held on video calls. While it is true, people do want to meet their loved ones during such important and special occasions, the pandemic did not let them. Programs that leave behind plastic, high consumption of electricity and a lot more were simply done through virtual mediums. How to Attend Virtual Weddings? From Zoom Backgrounds to Dressing Up, Things You Must Keep in Mind While Attending a Marriage Ceremony Online.

3. To Spend Keeping Future in Mind

Spending (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pandemic changed people’s perspective of the future lying ahead. It was made clear that a situation like this can change the world upside down for humans and leave them powerless. Unfortunately many lost their jobs, while others had to endure pay cuts. The flow of money from the hands of people reduced that has forced many to spend wisely keeping future expenses in mind.

4. Less Cars

Cars (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With lockdown, people had to be at home and couldn’t take their cars out. Less usage of cars reduced carbon footprints across countries giving Earth a time of healing. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

5. Growing Greens at Home

Plants (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While we all think planting shrubs and some veggies, none of us had the time to do it. But the lockdown and the pandemic, gave us enough time to plant and take care of our garden. While the veggies may not be sufficient for you, it can in some way lessen your purchases. Tulsi, Aloe Vera and Other Best Plants with Health Benefits to Grow at Home.

6. Buying in Bulk

Groceries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While hoarding should be avoided, buying groceries in bulk is a good practice. It results in less packaging and reduces travel times cutting down multiple trips to the store. As COVID-19 curtailed frequent travel, people bought groceries in bulk.

7. Shop Local

Buying local (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Buying local tends to be better for the environment. Because it ensures the food item is fresh and takes less time to arrive at its final destination, reducing the carbon footprint. International Plastic Bag Free Day 2020: From Jute to Paper, 5 Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Plastic Bags to Adopt For a Greener Planet.

While these are some lifestyle changes we learned this year, it depends on our personal choice if we would like to contribute to the environment or not. Following these practices as a society will bring in changes for the future generation. Individually, you can also encourage people about these things by sharing your experience and how you will helping your environment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).