Yogi Adityanath Participates in Ram Lalla Murti Sthapna Ritual on Navratri Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Twitterati Question UP CM's Move

Yogi Adityanath leading ritual in Ayodhya amid lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ayodhya, March 25: Less than 12 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headed to Ayodhya and participated in an early morning ritual on Wednesday. The ritual, Ram Lalla Murti Sthapna, was performed to relocate the deity, Ram Lalla, from the makeshift temple to a pre-fabricated one within the premises on the first day of Navratri. Yogi Adityanath shared pictures of him participating in the ritual. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

In his early morning tweet, Adityanath described the ritual as the beginning of the first phase of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Pictures showed the Chief Minister leading prayers with many prominent saints from the town in attendance. Several government officials including Ayodhya's district magistrate and the police chief were also present. Ironically, Adityanath after the ritual asked people to "follow lockdown boundaries". Social Distancing Seen at Union Cabinet Meeting Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India, View Pic.

Yogi Adityanath's Tweet:

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान... भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान... मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया। भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

Twitterati were quick to question Yogi Adityanath who was reportedly surrounded by at least 20 people during the ritual. They asked why the Chief Minister stepped out and did not maintain social distancing when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly urging people to follow the lockdown guidelines so that the coronavirus does not spread.

Here Are Some Reactions to Yogi Adityanath's Temple Run During Lockdown Over Coronavirus:

Hours after a total lock down was announced by @narendramodi with no religious exemptions , @myogiadityanath , surrounded by atleast 20 people , in ayodhya this morning , made this appeal for everyone to ‘follow lock down boundaries’ !! UP is a parallel universe ! pic.twitter.com/6AqX2dMzec — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 25, 2020

WTF is this?😯😯😯😯 .@myogiadityanath जी। अगर lockdown के दोरान आप ही ऐसा करेंगे तो केसे काम चलेगा। .@narendramodi जी ने ये lockdown वाली सारी माथा फोडी ईस लिये की के last मे उस मंदिर मे जाने के लिये लोग जिंदा बचे। भले किसी को अछ्छा लगे या बुरा लेकीन आज आप ने ये ठिक नही किया। — GyanJaraHatke (@gyanjarahatke) March 25, 2020

कानून का अनुपालन खुद बीजेपी वाले नहीं करते हैं और दूसरे से अपेक्षा रखते हैं कि वह कानून का पालन करें क्या यह बीजेपी वाले कानून से ऊपर हैं क्या क्या उनको कानून नहीं पता है इनकी कथनी और करनी में बहुत बड़ा अंतर है — Sanjay Ram (@SanjayR65537990) March 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation last night, announced a three-week countrywide lockdown that will bring everything except essential services to a halt in India. "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," he said.