Luka Modric enjoys a great fan base across the world with many youngsters in love with his ball control and passing skills. The 34-year-old’s football journey has been an inspirational story. From a war child in Croatia to playing for one of Europe’s elite clubs and also leading Croatia to a World Cup final, Modric’s journey is a tale of fairy stories. His story, added to his footballing skills, resonates with many aspiring footballers and football fans, who love watching the Croatian maestro play. One among them is a nine-year-old, who juggled the ball 200 times on his ninth birthday and dedicated it to his idol and role model Modric. Little Kid Dancing With Joy and Celebrating After Favourite Football Team Scores a Goal Is Winning Hearts on the Internet (Watch Cute Video).

In a video on twitter, a nine-year-old can be seen juggling a football. The video is 1.53 minutes long and the young kid juggles the ball throughout the video. “My friend's son turned 9 years old today, so he juggled a football 200 times as a dedication to his idol Luka Modric,” said a user who posted the heartwarming video on Twitter. According to the tweet, the boy juggled the ball 200 times on his ninth birthday and was hoping his tribute for his idol reaches Modric eventually. Chinese Boy Juggles Football While Rope-Skipping Blindfoldedly, His Incredible Talent Receives Praises From Netizens (Watch Video).

Young Boy Juggles Boy 200 Times As Tribute to Idol Luka Modric

My friend's son turned 9 years old today, so he juggled a football 200 times as a dedication to his idol Luka Modric. He really wants Modric to see the video so he asked us to email lukamodric@gmail.com 😀 Hope this tweet reaches @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/jEbkned3OB — St_Hill (@St_Hill) July 16, 2020

The video is certainly heartwarming and shows the love and passion the young kid has for football. His love for Modric is also unquestionable as is his dedication towards his role model. Here’s hoping Modric sees the video and gets to connect with one of his die-hard fans.

