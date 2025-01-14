Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant found himself in hot water on Monday (January 13) after his controversial remarks at the Young Leaders Conclave in Dona Paula, North Goa. The BJP leader linked mental fitness with suicide, referencing the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During his speech, Sawant said, "Just as physical health is important, mental health is equally essential. If mental fitness is neglected, some people might take extreme steps like Sushant Singh Rajput", India Today quotes Pramod Sawant saying. He continued, urging the audience to incorporate physical and mental exercises into their daily routines, saying, "Therefore, I appeal to everyone to dedicate at least half an hour daily for mental and physical well-being." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Junks Plea Against Quashing of Look out Circular Issued to Ex-House Help of Late Star.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant References Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide in Speech on Mental Well-Being

His words, however, were met with mixed reactions, as he also highlighted how "time overpowers you, like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide due to mental health struggles." Many felt that such a statement oversimplified a complex and deeply painful issue, raising concerns over the impact of these comments on mental health awareness in India.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to make mental and physical well-being a daily habit to manage stress and avoid reaching breaking points. He urged individuals to dedicate time each day to both, stressing that neglecting them could lead to overwhelming pressure. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Confirms Investigation Process Still on; Denies Further Info to RTI Query.

The Tragic Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai home. His death sparked speculation, leading to a police investigation. The case was later transferred to the CBI after an FIR in Patna, with further probes by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

