Sushant Singh Rajput's death hasn't just impacted Indians but it is also receiving international attention. Popular YouTuber PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) recently shared his thoughts about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and his reaction is now going viral. The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook the entire Bollywood fraternity and also the citizens of India, fuelling debates about mental health and nepotism in Bollywood. However, PewDiePie, in one of the videos posted on his channel recently said, "He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude," while talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the video, he was responding to viral hashtag "Unsubscribe T-Series". Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar Row: Funny Memes and Jokes on T-Series Vs PewDiePie Are Back as #UnsubscribeTSeries Trends.

Talking about the young Bollywood actor's suicide, PewDiePie said, "I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. Some people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It's such a shame he decided to end his life. I don't know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it's a huge loss. Rest in peace." PewDiePie Deletes Twitter Account Responding to False Media Coverage That He Was ‘Quitting’ Instead of ‘Break’ From YouTube, Twitterati Gives Mixed Reactions.

Watch PewDiePie's Video:

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput. Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

PewDiePie became the biggest YouTuber collecting over a whopping 100 million subscribers over the past decade thanks to his gaming and opinion videos. Recently, #UnsubscribeT-Series was going viral on Twitter, as situations went really bad for T-series' main Bhushan Kumar. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

The music producer became the talk of social media after the singer, Sonu Nigam released a video where he made several accusations on Kumar saying that he kills raw talent and also that he is targeting him and other singers. The singer also mentioned the Marina Kuwar-Bhushan Kumar controversy and Sonu's explosive statements have caused sudden outrage on Twitter which led the netizens trend #UnsubscribeT-Series.

