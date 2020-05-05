MS Dhoni, Ziva Play With Pet Dog, Father-Daughter Duo’s Adorable Video Will Win Your Heart!

MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva (Photo Credits: Instagram/@dhoni.bhakt)

Sakshi Dhoni gave fans a glimpse into what MS Dhoni does in his leisure time at the Ranchi farmhouse where the former Indian skipper is spending his time in self-isolation with his family. Dhoni has been making most of his time with his family at the Ranchi farmhouse and Sakshi has kept his fans updated about their favourite star’s whereabouts. From updating fans with pictures of Dhoni taking daughter Ziva for a ride on his bike inside the mansion’s premises to uploading pictures of Mahi cleaning the lawn of his garden, Sakshi has been keeping Dhoni’s fans entertained with regular updates. Recently, in a live Instagram session, Sakshi gave fans a glimpse of how Dhoni spends his evenings in the farmhouse. Sanju Samson Says 'Feel Very Emotional Whenever I Talk About MS Dhoni'.

Dhoni last played a cricket match at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and has been in self-imposed exile ever since. India lost the CWC semis by 18 runs with Dhoni’s wicket changing the complexion of the match. The 38-year-old was to make a return to cricket with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament has been suspended for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Sakshi Dhoni Hails Coronavirus Warriors While Explaining her IPL Poem, Chennai Super Kings Sends Love (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Plays with Daughter Ziva and Pet Dog

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was part of the Chennai Super Kings’ preparatory camp for IPL 2020 before the camp was cut short due to the pandemic threat and the lockdown. Since then Mahi has been spending his time with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and other family members in a farmhouse in Ranchi.

Recently, Sakshi went live on Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of the surrounding of the farmhouse. During the tour fans also had a gala time watching Dhoni and his daughter Ziva play with their pet dog in the lawn of the farmhouse. In a video shared by a fan account, Dhoni and little Ziva can be seen playing with their pet dog. Dhoni and Ziva can be seen playing ‘catch ball’ with the pet.

In the video, the pet dog catches the ball and then returns it to the pair before they resume action again. Meanwhile, Sakshi is recording the video and comments "Two kids playing here, the big kid and the small kid," Sakshi said in the live video.

Under normal circumstances, Dhoni would have captained CSK in IPL 2020 and would have also announced his return to cricket. The T20 franchise tournament was supposed to be his trial for a comeback into the India cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. But with the IPL getting suspended due to the covid-19 crisis, DHoni's return is still awaited.