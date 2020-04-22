Zoom Meetings Funny Memes: These Hilarious Jokes Perfectly Sum Up the Video Conferencing Calls While We Continue WFH

Zoom Meetings Memes (Photo Credits: middleclassfancy/ bakchodibhawan/ Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay in. Many are working from home, classes are being held online, which means a lot of work and video conferencing calls for updates. One of the biggest success stories during this relocation is Zoom. It is the chatroom, that no one ever heard before until now where the app is now the central instrument in our jobs. And while we are getting comfortable with Zoom’s features—notably its custom backgrounds, many are still struggling with the change. Fortunately, people are finding the humour in their newfound Zoom dependence, and they are sharing the hilarious mishaps, hacks, backgrounds and of course, video conferencing outfits online. If you are one of the many people now living the Zoom life, you will surely find the hilarious zoom meetings memes, too relatable. These hilarious jokes and funny Zoom meetings perfectly sum up the video conferencing calls, as we continue WFH. 'Potato Boss' Goes Viral After Accidentally Switching on a Filter During Microsoft Zoom Video Conference; Other Funny Instances When Work From Home Video Calls Failed Miserably!

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, people were seen struggling with the new normal life of social distancing and quarantining. But we all braved the blues pretty well. And thanks to the video conferencing calls, these apps are keeping all of us together at this time. But there is nothing quite so 2020 as Zoom memes. We could be on endless video calls, but hey we are getting some internet content out of it. And by that, we mean memes. Zoom memes are good mostly because it is so relatable today. So, without any further ado, let us check out the best and most hilarious Zoom meetings memes that will make you LOL, every time you see it. How to Change Microsoft Zoom Backgrounds into Fun Videos of Yourself While Working from Home to Freak Your Co-Workers Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle Class Fancy (@middleclassfancy) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

when you’ve been invited to zero (0) Zoom calls pic.twitter.com/TeibpDufFh — Art House Memes (@arthausmemes) April 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best memes (@bakchodibhawan) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veg Foodie/Street Art Lover (@thevegpalette) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Me during zoom calls with pals pic.twitter.com/A9nLC6zWys — do you want me to call christina aguilera??? (@cmerechicken) April 22, 2020

big time rush coming thru with their zoom call to save 2020 like #bigtimerush pic.twitter.com/jDuyM295fy — Ashlee Gervasi (@ashleegervasi) April 20, 2020

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

omg HELP i was messing around with some zoom add-on and now i have to do a serious business interview and am stuck like... this pic.twitter.com/sakL6m4o9k — erin griffith (@eringriffith) March 24, 2020

somewhere in the world i bet there’s a group of aunties creating a zoom for their zumba class and calling it zoomba — dani !!! (@deeloveschoco) April 5, 2020

Aren’t they relatable? No matter, if you are an employee or a student, chances are video conference calls are a part now of your weekly, if not daily routine. Whether the meetings are too long, or you have too many people at the same or it just to show off the Zoom backgrounds, the above memes perfectly sum up how Zoom meetings are like.