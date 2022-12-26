Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 26, 2022. Ministry officials described the meeting as a courtesy call. Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies Gangs of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox among others. ANI tweeted the same on its social media handle. Amit Shah Meets Jr NTR in Hyderabad! RRR Actor Shares Pictures on Twitter and Says ‘It Was A Pleasure Meeting You’.

Take A Look:

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid a courtesy call to Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/LfK315Jkbv — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

