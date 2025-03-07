BMW Motorrad has launched its new scooter, BMW C 400 GT, in India at INR 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new premium scooter comes with a 10.25-instrument cluster with connectivity features. The BMW C 400 GT bookings are open at all the BMW Motorrad dealerships across India at INR 25,000. It comes with a 350cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine with CVT transmission that generates 34 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It comes with 12-volt USB ports, dynamic brake control, dynamic traction control, engine drag torque control, ABS-assisted braking, 37.6-litre storage capacity under the seat and a 4.5-litre right compartment. Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter Launched in India With 261 km IDC Range; Check Price, Bookings Details, Specifications and Features.

BMW C 400 GT Scooter Launched in India

