The Ferrari Amalfi Coupe is launched as a replacement for the Ferrari Roma model. The newly launched Amalfi is a petrol-based coupe with a 3855cc twin-turbo V8 engine, mated with eight-speed DCT transmission, is capable of producing 640 hp power and 760 Nm of peak torque. The Italian luxury car company said, "Performance is outstanding: 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.29 kg/hp, the best in its class." It can achieve a top speed of 320 kmph. The Ferrari Amalfi price is USD 281,000 (around INR 2.40 crore).

Ferrari Launched Amalfi Coupe With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

The new Ferrari Amalfi - successor to the Roma. Looks more of a Roma facelift than a new model, with a few design cues from the 12Cilindri. • Engine: 3.9L V8 twin turbo • Output: 640hp, 760nm • Gearbox: 8 speed DCT • 0-100kmh: 3.3s • 0-200kmh: 9s • Top Speed: 320kmh pic.twitter.com/DsNQ1FeiWK — Earl Karanja (@Earlsimxx) July 2, 2025

