Volonaut Airbike Raw Flight Footage Released
We are excited to share this raw flight footage including take-off and landing, all with real sound.
No special effects, no CGI, no AI, pure engineering. Enjoy the future!
A fully functional real-world "speeder bike" that so far only existed in sci-fi movies is finally here. pic.twitter.com/DNFcZdyrTr
— Volonaut (@Volonaut) July 23, 2025
Jet-Powered Airbike by Polish Startup 'Volonaut' Lighter Than Motorcycle
The Volonaut is a single-person, jet-powered hoverbike developed by a Polish startup called Volonaut. The Airbike utilizes carbon fiber and 3D printing in its construction, making it significantly lighter than a conventional motorcycle.
Thoughts?
Video Credit: @Volonaut… pic.twitter.com/1hiuP1Ufc5
— Wevolver (@WevolverApp) July 23, 2025
Volonaut Airbike Official Launch Video
