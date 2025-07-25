Volonaut, a Poland-based company, has developed a jet-powered flying bike. The Volonaut Airbike's new real-world testing footage showed a single person sitting on a jet-powered Airbike (hoverbike) and taking off into mid-air. The company said, "No special effects, no CGI, no AI, pure engineering. Enjoy the future!" The Volonaut Airbike uses carbon fibre and 3D printing in its construction, making the bike lighter than traditional motorcycles. Volonaut said, "A fully functional real-world 'speeder bike' that so far only existed in sci-fi movies is finally here." Volonaut Airbike was officially launched in April 2025. BGMI-Branded Mahindra BE 6 Giveaway: Mahindra Auto and Krafton’s BGMI Collaborate To Gift Custom SUV to Winner Mia Joseph; Check Details.

Volonaut Airbike Raw Flight Footage Released 

Jet-Powered Airbike by Polish Startup 'Volonaut' Lighter Than Motorcycle

Volonaut Airbike Official Launch Video

