Polish President Karol Nawrocki was caught on camera allegedly consuming "snus", a moist tobacco product that is illegal in Poland, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). A video has surfaced on social media showing Karol Nawrocki asking something from his aide. He then turns around and puts what appears to be a white box in his coat. He then allegedly pulls out white snus from his coat pocket and puts it in his mouth. He can be seen consuming the white thing throughout the UNGA session. This is not the first time Nawrocki has been caught with nicotine. Back home, he was caught consuming the intoxicating substance live during a discussion with a political rival during the Polish presidential debates in March. Donald Trump Faces Awkward Moments at UN General Assembly; Escalator Stalls, Then Teleprompter Breaks Down (Watch Videos).

Polish President Karol Nawrocki Allegedly Caught Using Nicotine During UNGA Session

Polish President Karol Nawrocki was caught on camera with a nicotine pouch during a UN session This is not the first time: his habit of using nicotine pouches has been repeatedly noted by journalists and discussed in the Polish media. pic.twitter.com/bFEKaEuTUV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2025

Video Shows Polish President Karol Nawrocki Allegedly Using Nicotine at UNGA

🇵🇱Polonya Devlet Başkanı Karol Nawrocki, kameralar önünde SNUS adlı tütün ürününü kullanıyor. Snus, diş eti ve dudak arasına yerleştirilerek kullanılan bir tütün ürünü ve Polonya'da kullanımı yasak! pic.twitter.com/LmYVYJ6qDG — Gaffar Yakınca (@GaffarYakinca) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NEXTA ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)