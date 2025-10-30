The dream of owning a personal flying machine is closer than ever - but time is running out to get it at the current price. Jetson, the pioneering Swedish company behind the Jetson ONE personal eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicle), has announced that this is the final week to order the aircraft for USD 128,000. Starting next Monday, the price will rise to USD 148,000. The Jetson ONE, powered by eight electric motors and built with lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber, allows users to control flight one-handed using a four-axis joystick. The company claims the basics of flight can be mastered in under five minutes, with a flight time of around 20 minutes per charge. Unveiled at the 2025 UP.Summit in Arkansas - a gathering of global transport innovators - the Jetson ONE represents a new era in personal aviation. Deliveries begin in 2028, and enthusiasts can secure theirs now at jetson.com/order. AI in Space: South Korea’s Space Startup TelePIX Sends Nvidia GPU-Powered Artificial Intelligence Processor for Satellites to Space.

Jetson ONE Personal eVTOL Available for USD 128,000 Until Next Monday

