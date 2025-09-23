Viktor Gyokeres and Ewa Pajor won the Gerd Muller Trophy for being the highest goal-scorers in the 2024-25 season in men's and women's football, respectively, at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Tuesday, September 23. The Sweden National Football Team and Arsenal striker, who played for Sporting CP, netted a total of 54 goals in 52 appearances in the 2024-25 season. Viktor Gyokeres also finished as the highest scorer in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 and was a crucial force in Sporting CP winning the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal titles. Ewa Pajor, on the other hand, scripted history by becoming the first-ever winner of the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy. The Polish striker was in superb form for the Barcelona Women's Football Team, scoring 43 goals in 45 matches last season. Gianluigi Donnarumma Wins Yachine Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, Hannah Hampton Named First-Ever Women's Yachine Trophy Winner.

Viktor Gyokeres, Ewa Pajor Named Winners of Gerd Muller Trophy

Ewa Pajor & Viktor Gyökeres are our Gerd Muller Trophy winners ⚽️🎯#trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/exXgcJ0FHt — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

