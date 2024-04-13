Hero Mavrick 440 delivery will begin from April 15, 2024. The Harley Davidson X440-based Hero Mavrick 440 was launched in India on January 23. The new Mavrick 440 packed a 440cc single-cylinder long-stroke engine with oil-cooled technology, generating maximum 27bhp power and 36Nm torque. The Hero Mavrick 440 was introduced with features like Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp projectors, LCD speedometer, smartphone connectivity and navigation support. The Hero Mavrick 440 price in India is Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom and the top model is priced at Rs 2.24 lakh, ex-showroom. Hero Mavrick 440 Launched in India During Hero World 2024: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability of New Hero Motorcycle.

Hero Mavrick 440 Delivery Begins From April 15, 2024:

