The Hero World 2024 launch event is scheduled for 11:00 AM today, during which Hero MotoCorp will likely introduce its new motorcycles in India. Hero MotoCrop announced that it will unveil two "groundbreaking innovations" during the Hero World 2024 event. The company also confirmed launching the Hero Mavrick and other motorcycles. According to the reports, the company may also introduce the Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle. The event live streaming will begin shortly on YouTube. Check out the official Hero World 2024 live-streaming link. Hero Xtreme 125R Likely To Be Unveiled at Hero World 2024 Event on January 23: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Hero World 2024 Live Launch Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)