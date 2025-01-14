Hyundai is set to reveal the Hyundai Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will take place on January 17 in India. The company has been sharing teasers about the Hyundai Creta Electric, and today they announced a new feature, which is a voice-enabled sunroof for convenience and luxury. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, which may provide an estimated driving range of about 473 KM on a single charge. There will also be a 42 kWh battery pack option, which is expected to offer a driving range of around 390 KM per charge. Additionally, Hyundai has unveiled the colour choices for the upcoming EV. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in several colours, which will include Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Ocean Blue, Atlas White, Starry Night, Ocean Blue matte, Titan Grey matte, Robust Emerald matte. The Creta Electric will also have two dual-tone options, Ocean Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. Hyundai Creta Electric Launch on January 17, Teases Cabin Space; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Creta EV (See Pics).

Hyundai Creta Electric Voice-Enabled Sunroof Feature

