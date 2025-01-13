Hyundai is set to unveil the Hyundai Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled for January 17 in India. Hyundai has been teasing details about the Hyundai Creta Electric. Recently, Hyundai also revealed the colour options for its upcoming electric vehicle. The Hyundai Creta Electric will come with Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Ocean Blue, Atlas white, Starry Night, Ocean Blue matte, Titan Grey matte, Robust Emerald matte, Ocean Blue with abyss black roof, and Atlas White with abyss black roof. Today, the automaker teased Creta Ev’s cabin space and legroom. Hyundai said, “From easy ingress to a spacious cabin with ample legroom, convenience and style are redefined! Electric is now CRETA.” The Hyundai Creta Electric will offer a 51.4 kWh battery pack with a driving range of approximately 473 KM on a single charge. Additionally, there will be a 42 kWh battery pack option available, which is anticipated to offer a driving range of around 390 KM on a single charge. KRAFTON and Mahindra Join Forces To Redefine Virtual Engagement; Drive the Sporty Electric Origin SUV-BE 6 Into BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

Hyundai Creta Electric Cabin Space

Cruise in style and sit in comfort with Hyundai CRETA Electric that has got it all! From easy ingress to a spacious cabin with ample legroom, convenience and style are redefined! Electric is now CRETA.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai #CRETAElectric #ElectricIsNowCRETA pic.twitter.com/dvEXtQQA24 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) January 13, 2025

