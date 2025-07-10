Kia Carens Clavis EV will launch in India on July 15, 2025. The automaker has teased the upcoming EV on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, A new way to go the distance. Together. The Carens Clavis EV. i-Pedal Regen technology and true 7-seater comfort." The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to closely resemble the recently launched Carens Clavis. The electric version may feature slight design changes like a new front grille and updated fog lamps. Additionally, the front section will include a centrally placed charging port. As per reports, the Carens Clavis EV may launch with a 51.4 kWh battery, which is expected to offer a range of up to 490 KM. Additionally, a second variant with a 42 kWh battery may also be introduced with an estimated range of 390 KM. Kia Carens Clavis EV price in India is likely to fall between INR 19 lakh and INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Robotaxi Expansion in US: Elon Musk Announces Tesla Will Expand Its Self-Driving Taxi Services in Bay Area in Coming Months, Says ‘Waiting for Regulatory Approvals.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch Soon in India

