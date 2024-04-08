Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV eVX is reportedly delayed for a few more months for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV eVX is one of the most awaited EVs to launch in India since it was unveiled back in January during Auto Expo 2023. According to a report by Autocar India, the eVX SUV launch was delayed as the company had been trying different battery supplies and facing software challenges and the complexity of electric powertrains. The production of this model will reportedly start in the next five months, as early as September 2024 to February 2025. MG Hector Blackstorm Launch Confirmed for April 10; Check Expected Engine Options and Features (Watch Official Teaser Video).

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV Launch Delayed for 2025:

