MG Motor India has shared a new teaser showing its upcoming MG Hector ahead of the launch. The new MG Hector 2024 is scheduled to launch in India on April 10, 2024, 2 days from now. In its official post, MG Motors India said, "Witness how cutting-edge tech meets bold attitude with a touch of a button. Stay tuned to know more." According to a report by Financial Express, Morris Garages India teased its new MG Hector Blackstorm, which is said to sport an 18-inch alloy wheel, dark chrome finish, headlamp bezels, black interior, and red upholstery. The report said that the MG Hector Blackstorm would be launched with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine option. It also added that the new model would have a 360-degree camera, hill assist and six airbags. Hyundai IONIQ 5 Update 2024: Hyundai Launches New ‘Titan Grey’ Colour to Its Flagship All-Electric SUV Model for Indian Market.

MG Hector Blackstorm Teased Ahead of Launch on April 10:

Witness how cutting-edge tech meets bold attitude with a touch of a button. Stay tuned to know more.#MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/xiWiTy2DnD — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) April 8, 2024

