Maruti Suzuki has reportedly halted the made-in-India bookings in Japan after seeing huge numbers in orders. The bookings for made-in-India Maruti Jimny were stopped for a temporary period. The five-door sub-compact lifestyle SUV received 50,000 orders in just four days, forcing the Indian automobile company to pause it for a while. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki Jimny was expected to get only 1,200 units of initial sales in Japan, which surpassed beyond the target. The reports have indicated that the orders would have to wait; the waiting period for the JImny SUV in Japan will be around three and a half years. Hyundai Motor and Kia Report January Sales Decline Amid Fewer Working Days.

Maruti Suzuki Halts Bookings of Made-in-India Jimny SUV in Japan After Record Orders

Suzuki has halted made-in-India Jimny bookings in Japan after record orders! Around 50,000 orders were received for the made-in-India, five-door Jimny in just four days, which was much more than Suzuki’s sales plans and expectations.#Suzuki #Maruti #Jimny #Japan @Maruti_Corp pic.twitter.com/dKzSuLM9FC — Auto News India (ANI) (@TheANI_Official) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)