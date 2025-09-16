Maruti Suzuki Victoris is launched in India at an introductory price of INR 10,49,900 lakh. The car comes with premium features, which include 8 speakers powered by Harman sound system integrated with Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound to enhance the in-car audio experience. It also features a 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps and access to the App Store. The Victoris also gets LED projector headlamps, connected LED tail-lamps, dual-tone interiors, and a panoramic sunroof. India Inc’s 1st Tesla: INOX’s Siddharth Jain Becomes First Indian Business Tycoon To Own Tesla EV, Says ‘This One’s for You Elon Musk’.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price in India

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Maruti Suzuki Arena). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)