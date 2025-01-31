Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters will be launched today, which may include the new Gen 3 S1 scooter. The latest version of the Ola S1 Gen 3 scooter will come with improvements compared to its predecessor. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola, announced the launch of Gen 3 scooters on January 29 and described the new generation of scooters as a “next-level” upgrade. According to Aggarwal, the Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters go beyond the capabilities of the Gen 2 and will offer higher performance, more advanced features, and a new design. He also hinted at a surprise that could revolutionise the industry once again. The Ola Electric Gen 3 platform is expected to bring a major shift in electric scooters. The upgrades are expected to include a new integrated battery pack, electric motor, and electronics within the scooter's chassis. Tesla Full Self-Driving Tech in Action: Video Shows Tesla’s Brand-New Model 3 and Y Cars Driving Themselves From Production Line to Loading Docks, Elon Musk Reacts With Big Announcement.

Ola Electric Gen 3 Scooters Launch Today

Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We’ve significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way - much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again 😉 10:30 AM Fri 31st Jan https://t.co/hHyiHt6KRe pic.twitter.com/mgsOxjLs2O — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 29, 2025

