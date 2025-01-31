Tesla has achieved a major breakthrough in self-driving technology, as shown in a viral video shared by Tesla AI. The footage captures a Tesla EV autonomously driving from the Fremont factory to the loading dock without human intervention. The company claims this marks a significant step toward large-scale unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD). Elon Musk celebrated the milestone by reposting the video on X, declaring, “Unsupervised full self-driving begins.” The announcement has sparked widespread excitement, with thousands of likes and comments pouring in. Tesla has long pursued fully autonomous driving, and this latest achievement brings them closer to that goal. The video has reignited discussions about Tesla’s advancements in AI-driven mobility and its future impact on transportation. New Tesla Model Y Launched in US, Delivery To Begin in March; Check Price, Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Reacts To Tesla's Unsupervised Full Self-Driving Video

Unsupervised full self-driving begins https://t.co/5rujaGTncb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)