Tata Motors launched the new Adventure X variants of the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari SUVs. The Harrier Adventure X is launched at an introductory price of INR 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tata Safari Adventure X+ variant starts at INR 19.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Safari Adventure X and Tata Harrier Adventure X variants are powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. The Tata Harrier and Tata Safari Adventure X variants come with advanced features. It includes ADAS technology with adaptive cruise control, Trail Sense auto headlamps, along with a 360-degree HD surround view camera. These models also offer Trail Hold with Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Hold features, as well as Trail response modes, which include normal, rough, and wet. The SUVs include Ergo Lux driver seat and a 10.25-inch Ultra-View twin screen system. Hyundai Micro Mobility Concept Unveiled: South Korean Automaker Showcases Hyundai E3W and Hyundai E4W EVs Designed for Indian Roads (Watch Video Here).

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari Adventure X Launched in India

True SUV build. Fully-loaded tech. Unmatched capability.#ReclaimYourAdventure with Harrier & Safari Adventure X. Starting at ₹18.99 Lakh* & ₹19.99 Lakh*. Visit the links below to book now: Harrier: https://t.co/2Vod6MAsvj Safari: https://t.co/FIZtMucTEN pic.twitter.com/QWLj7J0yIE — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)