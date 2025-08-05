Hyundai Motor Group shared new concepts on Micro Mobility, showing the vehicles E3W and E4W. The company said that the new Hyundai E3W and Hyundai E4W electric vehicles were designed considering the evolving needs of Indian customers. In the video, the South Korea-based automobile maker said that the new EVs were agile and made for India. The Hyundai Micro Mobility Concept's E3W resemble an auto-rickshaw. The E4W comes with two tyres on the front. These vehicles could carry passengers from one location to another, working like taxis or auto-rickshaws. Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Electric Bike Launched in India With up to 175 KM Range and Fast Charging Support; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Micro Mobility Concepts E3W and E4W Unveiled

Hyundai’s Micro Mobility Concepts are here. E3W and E4W: electric, agile, and made for India’s evolving cities. pic.twitter.com/ZxBbdJGQc4 — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) August 5, 2025

