Tesla India has launched its first Supercharger facility in the country for its electric vehicle (EV) users. The company’s first set of Tesla Superchargers is now live at One BKC in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The charging station has reportedly been set up with four V4 supercharging stalls offering DC charging and four AC destination charging stalls. The four DC Superchargers offer a maximum charging speed of up to 250kW, which reportedly starts at INR 24 per kW. As per reports, the Tesla Model Y can add nearly 267 KM of range in 15 minutes with a DC fast charger. The destination chargers provide a 11kW output, and will be available at INR 14 per kW. Reports also suggest that the Elon Musk-run EV company is likely to establish three more charging stations, one each in Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai by the end of the September quarter. VinFast Plant in Tamil Nadu: Vietnamese EV Company Officially Inaugurates Its Assembly Plant at Thoothukudi City, Plans Phased Investment up to INR 16,000 Crore.

Tesla Superchargers in Mumbai, India

The first Tesla Superchargers in India are now live ⚡️ 📍Mumbai, One BKC pic.twitter.com/qaQAQgY5iM — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)