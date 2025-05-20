Tesla rival Waymo announced that the CPUC approved its application to operate its fully autonomous commercial ride-hailing services in California's South Bay and San Jose. Alphabet's Waymo said, "While this won’t change our operations in the near-term, we’re looking forward to bringing the benefits of Waymo One to more of the Bay Area in the future." Waymo submitted the request in March to the California Public Utilities Commission for approval of its new passenger safety plan. It would help the company expand its driverless services to broader areas. Hyundai Motor India To Launch 26 New Models Including EVs, Hybrids and ICE Vehicles by FY2030, Company Aims To Strengthen Position in Indian Automotive Market.

Alphabet-Owned Waymo Approved for Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services in US

We’re very excited to share that the CPUC has approved our application to operate our fully autonomous commercial ride-hailing service in the South Bay and nearly all of San Jose! While this won’t change our operations in the near-term, we’re looking forward to bringing the… — Waymo (@Waymo) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)