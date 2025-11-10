The Vida VX2 electric scooter has been launched in India with a 3.4kWh battery. The Vida VX3 Go 3.4kWh variant price in India starts at INR 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is offered as a more efficient and performance-oriented option for daily commuters seeking extended range and practicality. Designed to enhance everyday mobility, it reflects Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to sustainable transportation and innovation in the EV segment. “The new Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for those who seek more range and efficiency in their commute — conscious of performance, practicality, and purpose. It reinforces our commitment to empowering everyday mobility and moving India towards a cleaner, better tomorrow,” said Kausalya Nandakumar, CBO – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp. Tata Motors Denies Reports of Entering 2-Wheeler Segment, Calls Such Claims ‘Inaccurate’.

Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched in India at Starting Price of INR 1.02 Lakh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Car and Bike), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)